KCET 2021 seat allotment result 2021 released; here’s how to check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the KCET 2021 round 1 seat allotment result. The result was scheduled to be published yesterday but was postponed due to seat matrix reasons. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at kea.kar.nic.in

The KCET seat allotment list has been released on the basis of choices filled by candidates. The exercise of choices by the candidate’s allotted seats in the first round can be done from November 27 to 30, 2021, and payment of fees and downloading of admission orders can be done from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

KCET 2021 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Enter CET No.

Step 3: Check your scorecard

Admission to Government seats Shall be made in accordance with the Karnataka selection of candidates for admission to government seats in professional educational institution rules, 2006.