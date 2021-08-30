KCET 2021 answer key: When and where to check

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) conducted KCET 2021 exam on August 28 and 29, 2021. The Kannada language test will be over today, on August 30. After this, KEA will release the answer key and KCET 2021 result. According to the reports, higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has announced that the KCET result will be published by September 20, and the counselling shall commence by the first week of October 2021.

Officially, KEA has not declared any particular date for the release of the KCET 2021 official answer key. However, going by the past schedule, the key is released 2-3 days after the exam. Even last year, the exam was held on July 30-31 and the answer key was released on August 4, i.e. three days after the exam. Hence, it is expected that the answer key for KCET 2021 will be released in the first week of September 2021, most probably by September 4, 2021.

As and when it is released, candidates can download it from the official website of KCET 2021, which is cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To download it, candidates will have to go to the homepage of the website, under the latest announcement section and click on the link for ‘KCET 2021 answer key’. In the next window, click on the designated answer key link and then the answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates will get the facility to submit objections against the provisional answer key of KCET 2021. To raise the objections, candidates need to submit the objection form along with the relevant supporting documents in PDF format. This has to be done before the lapse of the deadline.

The KCET 2021 answer key can be used by the candidates to cross-check their answers and calculate their probable scores. To do so, candidates need to follow the marking scheme as given by the exam conducting body. One mark is to be added for every correct answer and there is no negative marking for any wrong answer.

KCET 2021 result is prepared using the final answer key. To check the result, details like registration number and date of birth are required. It will consist of details like their rank, subject-wise marks, qualifying marks, etc. Candidates who qualify in the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the KCET 2021 counselling process.

This year, as many as 2,01,816 students registered to appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. Dr Narayan visited the examination centre for KCET to review the arrangements made for the safe conduct of the entrance examination. The exam has been conducted at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centres outside the state capital.