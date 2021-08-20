KCET 2021: Here’s list of important topics for physics, chemistry and math

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct KCET 2021 on August 28 and 29, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the exam will be able to check the unofficial KCET 2021 answer key a few hours after the exam. Through it, one can easily get an estimate of the score in the exam. Nothing can be done once the exam is over. However, it is not too late yet.

There are a few days left for KCET 2021 and candidates can boost their preparation by knowing important topics for physics, chemistry, and maths. Covering these topics can increase the chances of getting a good KCET 2021 score. The candidates appearing for KCET 2021 can check the list of the important topics that must be prepared well before appearing for the exam.

Physics: Mechanics, current electricity, gravitation, magnetism, wave optics, electrostatics, radioactivity, waves & sound, modern physics, thermodynamics.

Chemistry: Organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, polymers, physical chemistry, environmental chemistry, atoms & molecules, coordination compounds.

Mathematics: Vectors & 3D geometry, matrices & determinants, integrals, limit & continuity, probability, trigonometry, relations and functions, inverse trigonometric functions, sequence & series, complex numbers, linear programming, permutations and combinations, binomial theorem.

KCET is a pen-paper based examination held for admission into courses such as BE/BTech, BPharm, BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Forestry, BSc (Hons) Horticulture etc. The exam will be held in two shifts on each day from 10:20 am to 11:50 am and 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. All the questions in the exam will be asked from KCET 2021 syllabus.

KCET 2021 comprises questions from Physics, chemistry and mathematics subjects. Each paper contains 60 questions. Each question is of 1 mark. There is no negative marking in the test for the wrong answers. Candidates who wish to ace the exam must solve the KCET previous year question papers.

Apart from revising the important topics, the candidates need to follow the below-given last-minute revision tips:

Take mock tests: It is advised to the candidates to give the mock test regularly. After giving the mock tests, the candidates must self-analyse and improve their weak areas.

Do not study new topics: Now is the time to revise the already studied topics. So, solve more and more questions on the previously studied topics in order to get a better understanding of these topics.

Keep the short notes handy: In the last days of preparation, it is important to be ready with the short notes that the candidates have prepared at the beginning of preparation. Revise the formulas and important equations of the important topics from these notes.

Have a positive outlook: During the last days of the preparation, it is obvious that the candidates are under pressure and stress. However, it is advised to keep calm and just focus on studying diligently for the exam. Also, take frequent breaks in between studies.

Last year, more than 1.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Out of which, over 1.53 lakh candidates qualified the engineering stream paper whereas, for agriculture stream, a total of 1,27,627 candidates had qualified the exam.

Once the exam is over, KEA will soon release the KCET 2021 subject-wise answer key on its official website. The candidates are also given the opportunity to challenge the answer key if they find any errors in it. Some days after the release of the answer key, KCET 2021 result will be announced. The qualified candidates are granted admission in the Government / University / Private Aided / Private Un-aided Professional educational institutes of Karnataka.