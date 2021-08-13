KCET 2021 admit card released: How to download

August 13, 2021 10:45:36 am
KCET 2021 Admit Card: The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for its KCET 2021 (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) on the official website- kea.kar.ac.in. Students who had registered for the exam can visit the website and download the admit card. The entrance exam is a paper-based test and not a computer-based one.
KCET 2021 Admit Card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link
Step 3: Fill in required details like roll no. and registration no.
Step 4: Download admit card
Candidates are advised to get a printout of the hall ticket for future use. The KCET 2021 exam will be held on August 28-29 for admissions into engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses. The online registration process for KCET 2021 started in June and was extended till July 15, 2021.
The Karnataka government had earlier announced undergraduate professional courses admission would be entirely based on ranks of the KCET 2021, and not on second-year pre-university exam grades or marks. The state government had also relaxed the minimum eligibility marks required to appear for CET due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-