KCET 2021 admit card released: How to download

KCET 2021 Admit Card: The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has released the admit card for its KCET 2021 (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) on the official website- kea.kar.ac.in. Students who had registered for the exam can visit the website and download the admit card. The entrance exam is a paper-based test and not a computer-based one.

KCET 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link

Step 3: Fill in required details like roll no. and registration no.

Step 4: Download admit card

Candidates are advised to get a printout of the hall ticket for future use. The KCET 2021 exam will be held on August 28-29 for admissions into engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses. The online registration process for KCET 2021 started in June and was extended till July 15, 2021.

The Karnataka government had earlier announced undergraduate professional courses admission would be entirely based on ranks of the KCET 2021, and not on second-year pre-university exam grades or marks. The state government had also relaxed the minimum eligibility marks required to appear for CET due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.