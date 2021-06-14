KCET 2021 application process to begin tomorrow, exam on August 28-29

KCET 2021 will be held on August 28-29, 2021. File.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the registration process for the Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) 2021. The application forms will be available on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in from June 15 onwards.

The KCET 2021 will be held on August 28-29 for admission to engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses. The registration will be open from June 15 to July 10. The last date to pay the application fee through online mode is July 13.

Candidates need to submit special category original certificates between July 14-20. The application fee for general category students is Rs 500. For female candidates and students of the reserved category, the fee is Rs 250.

Steps to register for KCET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on the “KCET 2021 application form” link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process. Upon successful registration, login credentials will be shared on email ID.

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill the KCET 2021 application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned documents and signatures

Step 5: Make the payment and submit your form

The candidates will be able to make corrections to their application forms from July 19-22. The admit cards for the exam will be able from August 13 onwards.

Candidates aspiring to join medical, dental, Ayurveda, Unani or homoeopathy courses will have to compulsorily quality in the NEET UG 2021. For admission to architecture courses, candidates should appear and qualify in the NATA 2021 or JEE Main Paper-II.