KCET 2021 starts tomorrow: Check exam day guidelines, important instructions

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is going to conduct KCET 2021 exam on August 28 and 29, 2021. The Kannada language test will be held on August 30, 2021. Karnataka CET will be held as a pen-paper test.

The biology and mathematics paper is on August 28, 2021, and will be held between 10:30 am to 11:50 am and 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm, respectively. The paper for Physics and Chemistry will be held the next day, from 10:30 am to 11:50 am and 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm, respectively.

The official KCET 2021 answer key and the result will be announced a few days after the exam. Both will be published online, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET 2021 result will be prepared based on the final answer key of the exam.

Before appearing for the exam, candidates must know all the exam day guidelines and instructions. These are mentioned in the KCET 2021 admit card as well. However, those who don’t know these yet, may do so from below.

It is mandatory to wear a mask at all times, inside the center and the exam hall. Be present at the examination centre premises at least two hours before the first bell. Timing is mentioned in the KCET 2021 admit card as well.

Use only blue or black ink ballpoint pen to write in the OMR sheet. Take the respective seats in the examination hall immediately after the first bell. No one will be allowed to enter the examination hall after the third bell.

Check whether the serial number on the question booklet matches with the serial number printed on the OMR sheet. In case of any discrepancy, contact the invigilator. In case appearing from the containment zone then inform the same at the center. No candidate can leave the examination hall till the completion of scheduled time.

In the initial 10 minutes of the exam, write / shade the name, CET number, version code, serial number of the question booklet on the OMR sheets. Entry of these particulars are very crucial, so carefully enter these details. Affix left-hand thumb impression in the space provided at the bottom portion of the upper OMR sheet at the end of each paper.

At the exam center, candidates can only carry an admit card of KCET and a valid id card. A valid id card can be aadhar card / driving license / passport / PAN card / voter id / 2nd PUC or 12 standard admission ticket. Also, candidates who will be appearing for the Kannada Language Test also need to carry a relevant photocopy of parent’s marks card, study certificate etc.

Items like modern electronic equipment, gadgets, pagers, mobile phones, markers, bluetooth, white fluid, calculator, wireless sets, bits of paper, books / notes etc are prohibited from the exam hall. Carrying or wearing any type of wrist watch to the examination room / hall is not allowed.

KCET 2021 is a state-level entrance examination that is conducted for B.Tech, B.Pharma, B.V.Sc & AH, Pharm.D etc. courses. Each paper is of 60 marks. The duration of each paper is 80 minutes. Each question carries 01 mark and there is no negative marking for the wrong answers in the test.