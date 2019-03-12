Karnataka KCET 2019 exam dates changed due to Lok Sabha Elections, check revised time table

KCET 2019: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has changed the exam dates for the common entrance test (CET) 2019. The exam is now scheduled to be conducted on April 29 and 30, and the Kannada language test will be conducted on May 5, 2019.

According to the official notification by KEA, the exams are being postponed because of the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. “In view of the announcement of the schedule of Loksabha Elections 2019 by the Election Commission of India on April 10, 2109, the government of Karnataka has directed the KEAR to conduct the CET-2109 exam on new dates,” said KEA in official notification.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 23 and 24, 2019 and for the Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates, the Kannada language test was to be conducted on April 25 at Bengaluru.

The exam would still be conducted in two different time slots. The morning session will begin from 10:30 am and the afternoon session will begin at 2:30 pm. While the Kannada exam will be conducted in one shift only which will begin at 11:30 am.

Meanwhile, the application process has also been extended. The last date to apply was March 5 earlier which has been extended to March 20, 2019. Candidates who wish to appear for this examination can register themselves through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Those who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for the academic year beginning in 2018.