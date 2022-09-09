Application invited for MAITS scholarships, Class 10/ 12 pass out students can apply

The KC Mahindra Education Trust is inviting applications for its annual Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship (MAITS) 2022. The scholarship aims to encourage and support students from low income families to pursue a job-oriented diploma course from a recognised government polytechnic. Students can register on the official website of KCMET — kcmet.org.

The scholarship is awarded annually to 550 students for a maximum period of three years. The awardees receive a prize of Rs 10,000 per annum. The scholarship is awarded to students who have passed class 10/ class 12 or equivalent examinations with more than 60 per cent marks.

The candidate should have secured admission in a government or any other recognised government Polytechnic Institute for a diploma course. Only students who are enrolling for the first year of their course will get the scholarship.

MAITS 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– kcmet.org

Step 2: Go to the link– Mahindra All India Talent Scholarship

Step 3: Fill the registration form, enter your details, photographs

Step 4: Download the application form for future reference

Shortlisted applicants will be informed of the interview date and venue.

The KC Mahindra Education Trust has been awarding this scholarship since 1995. Over 11,000 have won this scholarship across the country. Special preference is given to girls, children from lower income group families, differently abled children and children of armed forces personnel while awarding the scholarship.