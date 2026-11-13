Keralam SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2027 announced; exams to begin March 1

The Keralam government has announced the schedule for the 2027 public examinations, with the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination set to begin on March 1. More than 13 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC, Higher Secondary and other public examinations across the state, Education Minister N Samsamsudheen has said.
Around 4.25 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC examination, which will be conducted at 3,049 centres. These include seven centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.
Kerala Board Exams 2027: Important dates
|Examination related event
|Schedule
|SSLC examinations begin
|March 1, 2027
|Higher Secondary first and second-year examinations
|March 2–30, 2027
|SSLC IT practical examinations
|February 1–15, 2027
|SSLC model examinations
|February 16–20, 2027
|Higher Secondary model examinations
|February 11–24, 2027
|SSLC answer script evaluation
|April 5–27, 2027
|SSLC results expected
|First week of May 2027
|Higher Secondary answer script evaluation begins
|April 5, 2027
|Higher Secondary results expected
|By May 15, 2027
The THSLC examination will be held at 46 centres, while the SSLC examination for students with hearing disabilities will be conducted at 29 centres. The corresponding THSLC examination for hearing-impaired students will be held at two centres. The AHSLC examination will take place at Kerala Kalamandalam.
The first and second-year Higher Secondary examinations will be conducted from March 2 to 30. Around nine lakh students are expected to appear for these examinations at approximately 2,000 centres across Kerala, the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.
The first and second-year Vocational Higher Secondary examinations will be held at 389 centres, with around 53,000 students expected to appear.
Kerala Board Exams 2027: Practical, model exams and results
The SSLC Information Technology practical examination will be held from February 1 to 15, followed by the model examination from February 16 to 20. For Higher Secondary students, model examinations are scheduled from February 11 to 24.
The evaluation of SSLC answer scripts will begin on April 5 and conclude on April 27. The results are expected in the first week of May. Higher Secondary answer script evaluation will also begin on April 5, with results expected by May 15.
The detailed examination notifications will be issued by the Commissioner for Government Examinations in due course, the minister said.
(With PTI inputs)