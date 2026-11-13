Keralam SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2027 announced; exams to begin March 1

The Keralam government has announced the schedule for the 2027 public examinations, with the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination set to begin on March 1. More than 13 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC, Higher Secondary and other public examinations across the state, Education Minister N Samsamsudheen has said.

Around 4.25 lakh students are expected to appear for the SSLC examination, which will be conducted at 3,049 centres. These include seven centres each in the Gulf region and Lakshadweep.

Kerala Board Exams 2027: Important dates

Examination related event Schedule SSLC examinations begin March 1, 2027 Higher Secondary first and second-year examinations March 2–30, 2027 SSLC IT practical examinations February 1–15, 2027 SSLC model examinations February 16–20, 2027 Higher Secondary model examinations February 11–24, 2027 SSLC answer script evaluation April 5–27, 2027 SSLC results expected First week of May 2027 Higher Secondary answer script evaluation begins April 5, 2027 Higher Secondary results expected By May 15, 2027

The THSLC examination will be held at 46 centres, while the SSLC examination for students with hearing disabilities will be conducted at 29 centres. The corresponding THSLC examination for hearing-impaired students will be held at two centres. The AHSLC examination will take place at Kerala Kalamandalam.