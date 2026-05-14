Kerala SSLC Class 10th results 2026 likely on May 15

KBPE class 10 results 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is set to announce the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 on May 15. As per local media reports, the results are expected to be declared in the afternoon. Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards through the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The digital marksheets are also expected to be made available through DigiLocker.

The Kerala SSLC examinations 2026 were conducted from March 5 to March 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students were given an additional 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to read the question paper and clarify doubts. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examinations conducted across the state.