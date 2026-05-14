Kerala SSLC Class 10th results 2026 likely on May 15

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KBPE class 10 results 2026: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is set to announce the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 on May 15. As per local media reports, the results are expected to be declared in the afternoon. Once released, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards through the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The digital marksheets are also expected to be made available through DigiLocker.
The Kerala SSLC examinations 2026 were conducted from March 5 to March 30 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Students were given an additional 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination to read the question paper and clarify doubts. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examinations conducted across the state.
Over the past few years, Kerala SSLC results have consistently recorded a high overall pass percentage. In 2025, the Kerala Board declared the SSLC results on May 9. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.5 per cent. A total of 4,27,021 students appeared for the examination, of whom 4,24,583 successfully cleared it. The pass percentage among girls was recorded at 99.65 per cent, while boys registered 99.36 per cent.
In 2024, the Kerala SSLC results were announced on May 8, with an overall pass percentage of 99.69 per cent. Around 4.26 lakh students appeared for the examination that year, and more than 4.25 lakh candidates qualified successfully. Similarly, the results in 2023 and 2022 were announced on May 19 and June 15 respectively, with pass percentages remaining above 99 per cent in both years.
Students are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth ready to access their scorecards once the result link is activated. The online marksheet will contain details such as subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status, and personal information. For more updates on Kerala SSLC results 2026, toppers, pass percentage, and revaluation details, students can follow the IE Education portal.