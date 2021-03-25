Kavya Chopra tops JEE Main 2021, becomes first female to score 100 percentile

Kavya Chopra became the first female to top the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, results of which were released on Wednesday night. She scored a perfect 300 in the exam held in the March session. She had scored 99.978 in the February session but decided to reappear as she set a “benchmark for herself of scoring not less than 99.98 percentile”.

A student of DPS Vasant Kunj in Delhi, Chopra’s academic life has been full of achievements. She scored 97.6 per cent in CBSE class 10 exams.

Her mother Shikha Chopra told indianexpress.com that Kavya was good at maths and loves computers. “If she clears JEE Advanced, she might opt for computer science engineering from IIT-Bombay,” said Chopra.

An active participant in maths and science olympiads, she had qualified in the Regional Maths Olympiad (RMP) in class 9 and 11. She has also cracked IOQP, IOQC IOQM – some of the few prominent olympiads.

In the February attempt, she focussed on physics and chemistry but couldn’t score high. Therefore, in the March attempt, she devoted extra time to chemistry. The Delhi girl gave 7-8 hours to the engineering entrance exam.

Kavya’s father is a computer science engineer and her mother is a maths teacher. Her younger brother has been promoted to class 9.

Nearly 6.19 lakh students registered for the JEE Main, of which 13 students scored 100 percentile. In the February session, nine students got 100 percentile. NTA will release the All India Rank (AIR) after the May exam.