Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Jammu school students forced to sit on mats amid cold weather; urge govt to provide desks

There are window glasses and grills in school building to prevent cold waves from entering classrooms.

Students of a Kathua-based government school were forced to sit on mats in icy cold weather,The students said sitting on mats on the cold floor is unbearable. (Express image/ Representative image)

The students of a Kathua-based government school were forced to sit on mats amid cold waves hitting the nation. These students have urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide them with desks and to fix the windows of school building in order to safeguard them in the cold weather.

The government primary school in Parnooh village in Banyari panchayat of Marheen tehsil have no desks for students. Broken window panes of the school building add to the woes of the students, who are forced to study out in the open under extreme cold conditions.

“We appeal to the administration to provide us reading desks as it is very difficult for us to study on mats in the cold weather condition here,” a student Khushi Kumari said.

The students said sitting on mats on the cold floor is unbearable.

A villager Sat Paul said the school building does not have window glasses and grills to prevent cold waves from entering classrooms, and appealed to authorities to take action in this regard.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 17:30 IST
