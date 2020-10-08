Kashmiri pandits to get quota, cut-off relaxations in college admissions

Admissions for 2020-21 sessions are on (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational)

Children of Kashmiri migrants as well as Kashmiri pandits or Hindu families who are living in the Valley will get concessions in college admissions. As per the latest notice by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), these students will get a relaxation in cut-off up to 10 per cent as well as the number of seats will be increased up to 5 per cent in each course for them.

Reservation of at least one seat in merit quota in technical or professional institutions is also mandatory for these students. These new rules will be effective from the academic year 2020-21. As per the rules, the requirement of domicile is waived-off for Kashmiri migrants. Kashmiri pandits or Kashmiri Hindus availing the facility need to produce a domicile certificate.

These guidelines are a must for all institutes affiliated to AICTE which includes management, technical, and engineering colleges across India.

For the upcoming academic year, the AICTE has also allowed colleges to give admission to students without entrance exams including CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT among others. “In many of the states, some of the above entrance tests could not be conducted due to fear of the spread of Coronavirus and there is no indication as to whether these tests are postponed or likely to be held or canceled etc,” the AICTE said in an official circular. This, unlike the concession offered to Kashmiri students, will be a one-time measure.

