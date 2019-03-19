Kashmir University UG result 2017 declared: How to download

Kashmir University result: The Kashmir University has declared the result for the first-semester exam for the undergraduate non-professional course, BG first semester. The exam was conducted in November 2017.

Kashmir University result: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘examinations’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘results’ in the sidebar

Step 5: Click on ‘view result’ next to ‘BG 1st semester exam result…’

Step 6: Fill details, log-in

Step 7: Your result will appear

Candidates can download the result for future reference.

The University of Kashmir was established in the year 1969 after being bifurcated from the University of Jammu and Kashmir. The university is situated at Hazratbal in Srinagar and has state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities.

It has a centralized library along-with Wi-Fi enabled classrooms and conference halls. Besides, it follows an updated course curriculum for every programme at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.