Kashmir University releases list of provisional UG admissions

Kashmir University (KU) has released the list of candidates who have received provisional admission in undergraduate courses. The list consists of details of candidates who have received admission to BBA/BCA/B.SCIT/BCom and BA (Hons) MCMP programme for the academic session 2021-22.

The varsity released the official notice on its website. “The colleges have been mandated to verify the original documents of the selected candidates and report back to this office within 7 days for cancellation of admission of any such candidate whose requisite documents are either invalid or incomplete in any respect,” read the official notice.

The last date for completion of admission formalities is May 29, 2021. “The colleges are required to submit the hardcopies of the application forms in the (DCDC office) received from the candidates,” the notice added.

The university had earlier decided to postpone the offline exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses until May 2. In an official statement, the university said that the exams are being postponed due to the worsening coronavirus situation.