Kashmir University defers UG, PG offline exams till May 2

The Kashmir University (KU) has decided to postpone the offline exams for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses until May 2. The main campus of the university will also remain closed till April 28.

In an official statement, the university said that the exams are being postponed due to the worsening coronavirus situation.

“It is notified for the information of all concerned that all the university offline PG and UG Examinations scheduled till May 2, 2021, are hereby postponed, in view of the prevailing circumstances. The fresh dates of postponed examinations will be notified later on. The main campus shall continue to remain closed up to and including Wednesday, April 28, 2021,” read the official statement released by the university.

In 2020, the university had decided not to conduct the end-term examinations for the current and previous semesters and promoted the students based on continuous internal assessment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a significant decision, the University of Kashmir, in view of COVID-19 pandemic, has decided that there will be no end-term exams for the current semester and the previous semesters where exams were due during the lockdown period,” a spokesman of the varsity had said. He said the students will be promoted to the next semester based on internal assessment in tune with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.