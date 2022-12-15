scorecardresearch
KARTET 2022: Results declared; here’s how to check

KARTET 2022: The exam was conducted on November 6 and the final answer key was released on November 25. Candidates can check the results at- schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

schooleducation.kar.nic.in, KARTET, KARTET 2022, Karnataka TET, Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test, KARTET results, KARTET paper 1, KARTET paper 2KARTET 2022: The exams are conducted for paper 1 for classes 1 to 5, for paper 2 for classes 6 to 8 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representative Image)

KARTET 2022: The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department on Wednesday declared the results of Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (KARTET 2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Also read |Karnataka TET 2022: Final answer key released; here’s how to check

The exam was conducted on November 6 and the final answer key was released on November 25.

KARTET 2022: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CA cell tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on results

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference

KARTET is conducted to test candidates and hire them for teacher vacancies of the government schools of the state of Karnataka. Paper 1 is conducted to recruit lower primary teachers (classes 1 to 5), and the paper 2 is held for recruiting upper primary level teachers to teach classes 6 to 8.

