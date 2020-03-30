Karntaka CET – entrance exam for UG courses postponed till further notice

KCET postponed till further notice (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) KCET postponed till further notice (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KARCET) 2020. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 22 and 23 and Kannada langauge test on April 24. All these exams now stand deferred till further notice. The decision has been taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Over 1000 people have been affected by coronavirus in India so far. The revised dates will be announced after considering the situation, as per the latest notice by KEA.

Read| How to use quarantine to focus best on competitive exams

Those who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homoeopathy), architecture, medicine and dentistry for the academic year beginning in 2020.

Other entrance exams including NEET and JEE – entrance test for admission to medical and engineering colleges have also been postponed to be held by May last week. Other entrance exams including UGC NET, JNU entrance exams among others have extended the application deadline by one month.

The steps are being taken to practice social distancing and avoid further spread of coronavirus pandemic in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd