Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Karnataka’s first PU exam postponed due to PM Modi’s road show

The Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams. 

Karnataka's pre university exam postponedThe PU Board had earlier announced holding history, physics and basic mathematics examinations on Monday. (Representative image. Express photo)
Karnataka’s first pre-university (PU) examinations got postponed on Monday due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10 km long road show in Belagavi

The PU Board had earlier announced holding history, physics and basic mathematics examinations on Monday.

However, in view of Modi’s visit, the deputy director of the PU Education Department issued a circular on February 24 saying that the exams have been postponed and it will now be held on March six.

The Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 17:53 IST
