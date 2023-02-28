Karnataka’s first PU exam postponed due to PM Modi’s road show

Karnataka’s first pre-university (PU) examinations got postponed on Monday due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10 km long road show in Belagavi

The PU Board had earlier announced holding history, physics and basic mathematics examinations on Monday.

However, in view of Modi’s visit, the deputy director of the PU Education Department issued a circular on February 24 saying that the exams have been postponed and it will now be held on March six.

The Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the move to postpone the exams.