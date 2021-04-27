Engineering and diploma exams postponed in Karnataka amid curfew

VTU had earlier reported that the academic schedule is already delayed by four months for the ongoing semesters due to the lockdown last year. (Representational Image)

All the engineering and diploma exams have been postponed in view of the corona curfew, which will be in effect for 14 days starting from 9 pm on April 27. The Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who also holds the higher education portfolio on Monday said the new dates would be announced after the completion of the corona curfew.

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has also deferred the engineering and diploma courses examinations. The examinations to be conducted from April 27 onwards have been postponed and the new dates will be announced soon.

The VTU had earlier reported that it will conduct the remaining exams as per the “academic requirement”.

The decision to hold the remaining exams for first-semester engineering students even as the government announced new measures, such as a weekend curfew and extended night curfew timings till May 4, had not gone down well with many students.

However, concerned about losing out on the academic schedule, most students said they had to “forcefully give their consent” to the university’s decision. With only three exams left, first-semester students were seeking clarifications.

The varsity that holds the authority over engineering education in Karnataka also announced earlier that even semester classes would commence on May 19. The authorities are yet to clarify whether these classes would be held offline or online.