Karnataka: VTU first semester engg exams to continue, even semester classes to begin from May 19

In the wake of Karnataka announcing new measures such as a weekend curfew and extended night curfew timings till May 4, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Wednesday clarified that the ongoing examinations held for first-semester undergraduate engineering students shall continue, “as per academic requirement.”

“The first semester examinations will be conducted as per the schedule notified with all precautions and safety measures in place,” Registrar Prof A S Deshpande said. He added that students who might miss the examination due to the pandemic situation will be allowed to attend the exams later. “Such students will be permitted to take the missed examination during the even semester exams conducted next, and shall be treated as the first attempt.”

Deshpande also issued a circular mentioning such students will be allowed to move to the second semester to attend classes, clarifying that the facility would be open only to BE regular students.

Meanwhile, VTU officials added that exams for two subjects were completed with 98 per cent of the students attending the same. “Only four more exams are pending and a delay in completing them would further harm the academic schedule and even the future career of these students,” an official told Indianexpress.com

VTU had earlier reported that the academic schedule is already delayed by four months for the ongoing semesters due to the lockdown last year.

The varsity that holds the authority over engineering education in Karnataka also announced that even semester classes would commence on May 19. The authorities are yet to clarify whether these classes would be held offline or online.

However, several students have been demanding the varsity to postpone examinations citing the pandemic and the ongoing bus strike across the state. “I really don’t understand why VTU is very particular to conduct these exams putting the lives of many like us at risk. Several students are forced to travel from neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu to attend these exams which is unfair to all. This situation has strained us psychologically as well,” a student from Mysuru said.

Owing to the constant demand by students, several politicians in the state too had urged the authorities to postpone the examinations. One among them, Lavanya Ballal, Congress’ national social media coordinator tweeted, “there’s a 17k+ spike of cases in Karnataka today, *highest* ever spike since the pandemic began. The vtu exam needs to be postponed, If every other board can postpone like BU, why does vtu stand adamant. Care for the people for once, rather than yourselves.”

On Sunday, Bangalore Student Community (BSC) president Dhruv Jatti tweeted a copy of his grievance mail sent to the Prime Minister’s Office demanding exams to be rescheduled later. “I have requested him (PM) to discharge C N Ashwathnarayan (Higher Education Minister) from his duty as he is unable to handle any student concerns,” Jatti added.