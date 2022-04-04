Karnataka universities to use CUET scores for UG admissions in select courses

As many as 25 universities in Karnataka will now use the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores for admission to undergraduate programmes including BA, BSc and BCom.

“Today I had a meeting with vice-chancellors of 25 state universities from Karnataka to discuss the common university entrance test (CUET). The VCs have supported the introduction of CUET and have agreed to use CUET for admissions in BA, BSc, BCom and similar programmes,” the UGC Chairman in a social media post said today,” UGC chairman Jagadesh Kuma tweeted today.

The CUET 2022 online application will start on April 6. CUET will be held for admission to UG programmes from the 2022-23 academic session in all UGC-funded central universities.

CUET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages and is an attempt to remove the disparity of board exams, as per UGC. The registrations for CUCET will begin on April 6, 2022, at cuet.samarth.ac.in, after being delayed from the initial date of April 2, 2022.

CUET has not limited students from changing their streams, i.e. a student who pursued a Science stream in high school is welcome to pursue humanities-based undergraduate courses. However, it is students to ensure that they check the eligibility criteria from their desired universities, in such a case, and make sure they choose domain and language courses accordingly.