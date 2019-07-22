Karnataka UGCET round 2 seat allotment list 2019 released, how to check

Toggle Menu
Karnataka UGCET results 2019: The candidates who have applied for the undergraduate courses are advised to visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET results 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the UGCET 2019 round 2 allotment list. The candidates who have applied for the undergraduate courses are advised to visit the official website of KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The merit list is available on the website now. The candidates fill their choice for the round 2 seat allotment till today, 11 am.

Karnataka UGCET round 2 seat allotment list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website of the KEA- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Seat allotment list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Details about the choice selection, fee payment, admission order downloading will be displayed on the website soon.

