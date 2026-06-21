Karnataka UGCET 2026 Allotment Schedule: KCET option entry for NEET students from June 22

While schools across boards and managements have admitted that they have made counselling sessions, which were usually sidelined, as an integral part of their practice, some are even roping in psychologists for proactive sessions for parents. (File Photo)

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the first-round seat allotment schedule for UGCET 2026 admissions and opened the option-entry process for eligible candidates. Students seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, nursing, physiotherapy and other professional courses can now begin entering their college and course preferences through the official KEA portal.

As per the schedule, option entry for UGCET-qualified candidates commenced on June 20 at 11:30 am and will remain open until June 30, 2026, at 10 am. KEA has separately informed candidates who appeared for NEET 2026 that they can begin their option-entry process from June 22 onwards.

Karnataka UGCET 2026 First Round Schedule

Process Date and Time Option entry begins June 20, 2026, from 11:30 am Last date for option entry June 30, 2026, till 10:00 am Mock allotment result July 6, 2026, after 11:00 am Option modification window July 6 (2:00 pm) to July 9 (10:00 am), 2026 First-round seat allotment result July 15, 2026, after 11:00 am

Candidates can add, delete, rearrange or modify their choices after the publication of the mock allotment results. The final first-round allotment will be prepared based on the choices entered by candidates, seat availability, merit rank and reservation criteria.