Karnataka UGCET 2026 Allotment Schedule: KCET option entry for NEET students from June 22

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Schedule: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the first-round seat allotment schedule for UGCET 2026 admissions and opened the option-entry process for eligible candidates. Students seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, veterinary sciences, nursing, physiotherapy and other professional courses can now begin entering their college and course preferences through the official KEA portal.
As per the schedule, option entry for UGCET-qualified candidates commenced on June 20 at 11:30 am and will remain open until June 30, 2026, at 10 am. KEA has separately informed candidates who appeared for NEET 2026 that they can begin their option-entry process from June 22 onwards.
|Process
|Date and Time
|Option entry begins
|June 20, 2026, from 11:30 am
|Last date for option entry
|June 30, 2026, till 10:00 am
|Mock allotment result
|July 6, 2026, after 11:00 am
|Option modification window
|July 6 (2:00 pm) to July 9 (10:00 am), 2026
|First-round seat allotment result
|July 15, 2026, after 11:00 am
Candidates can add, delete, rearrange or modify their choices after the publication of the mock allotment results. The final first-round allotment will be prepared based on the choices entered by candidates, seat availability, merit rank and reservation criteria.
KEA has also opened the portal for downloading verification slips, which are mandatory for participating in the online counselling and allotment process. Candidates are advised to carefully review the seat matrix, fee structure and seat allotment information booklet before exercising their options.
The seat matrix for engineering, veterinary sciences, agriculture and allied courses, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Orthotics and Prosthetics (BPO), Allied Health Sciences and BSc Nursing programmes will be published on the KEA website. However, the seat matrix for Architecture, Pharmacy, Yoga and Naturopathy courses is yet to be received from the concerned departments. KEA said option entry for these courses will be enabled separately once the required details are received.
Candidates can participate in the allotment process only after downloading their verification slip and submitting preferences within the stipulated timeline.