Karnataka UG NEET mock allotment result released, how to check via website

Karnataka UG NEET mock allotment result 2019: The result for mock allotment for admission to Karnataka medical and dental courses based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 has been declared. The candidates can view the NEET result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Advertising

Eligible candidates will get an option to change their entry from July 4 to July 6, 2019. The first allotment list will be released on July 7, 2019.

Karnataka UG NEET mock allotment result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: Click on the link ‘NEET merit list 2019

READ | From remote Rajasthan village, a NEET success story

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: A PDF will open, check your rank

Karnataka UG NEET counselling 2019: Documents needed

-NEET- UG 2019 admit card and scorecard

-Class 10 mark sheet

Advertising

READ | NEET results 2019: Could not clear exam? Here is the list of alternative courses in medicine to pursue

-Class 11 mark sheet

-HSC mark sheet

-Transfer certificate obtained after the completion of H.S.C. or equivalent course

-Certificate for proof of study from class 6 to class 1

-Candidates who are native of and have studied from class 6 to class 12 in schools of Tamil Nadu (supporting documents)

-Permanent Community Certificate Card

-First Graduate Certificate (if applicable).

Read| NEET 2019 AIR 2 believes AIIMS MBBS exam more challenging, wants to pursue research

The second round locking will be closed on July 12, 3 pm followed by seat allocation from July 12 to July 15. The result for the second round will be declared on July 15 and the document verification will close on July 22.

If seats are left then a mop-up round for central and deemed universities and ESIC will be held from August 13 to 15, 2019. The result of which will be declared on August 18 followed by document verification from August 20 to 26, 2019.