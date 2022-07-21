Karnataka to serve eggs in midday meals 46 days in a year in midday meals

July 21, 2022 10:49:38 am
The department of school education on Wednesday announced that eggs or bananas/chikkis (supplementary nutrition) would be included in the midday meals as part of the Flexibility for Innovative Intervention activity under the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman (Midday meals) scheme for all districts from class 1-8.
The order stated that supplementary nutrition will be provided for 46 days a year in all districts for the current academic year 2022-23. In this regard, the secretary of the department of school education and literacy has stated that supplementary nutrition for 46 days will be provided at a unit at a cost of Rs 6 per student. The order also stated that the funds released under the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme last year will be used to extend the supplementary nutrition initiative across all districts. Under the scheme, a total of Rs 34,711 crores was approved, out of which Rs 4494 crores have been granted to the supplementary nutrition programme, which will be used for this academic year.
Earlier, the Karnataka government had conducted a pilot initiative between December 2021- March 2022 by introducing eggs in midday meals in Kalyan Karnataka region including Bidar, Kalburgi, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Koppala, Raichur and Yadgiri after identifying the growing malnourishment among school children. The funds for the same were shared between the Centre and the State on a 60:40 ratio respectively.
Education minister BC Nagesh said, “The response from the Kalyan Karnataka region on the inclusion of eggs has been very good and it was seen that the outcome has been very positive. Hence we have decided to extend eggs or bananas/chikkis in midday meals across all districts and we want to ensure that malnutrition doesn’t impede education.”
The order also said that the purchase of eggs should happen at school level and the school authorities must ensure that quality eggs are purchased and distributed. The government has also ordered the school authorities to update the information on distribution of eggs on SATS (Student Achievement Track System) and MDM (Midday Meal) websites.
