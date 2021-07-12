Karnataka to implement NEP using LMS, unified college management system at state-run institutions beginning this year: Dy CM

NEP 2020 will be implemented in state-run higher education institutions in Karnataka this year. File.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in state-run higher education institutions in Karnataka beginning this academic year (2021-22), to enable the same to be extended across the state by 2030, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said on Monday.

“NEP will be implemented by making use of the Learning Management System (LMS) and Unified University College Management System (UUCMS), he said after meeting educationists at Karnatak University in Dharwad.

Also read | Karnataka likely to reopen colleges after vaccinating students, teachers

Further, Ashwathnarayan, who also handles the Higher Education portfolio urged private colleges with good infrastructure to begin implementing NEP in an initial phase. “Other institutions should also get ready to implement this in a gradual manner,” he suggested.

The Deputy CM added that NEP aims to integrate various capabilities of the human intellect. “It aspires to provide global exposure to the students even as it wishes to make them aware of the roots of the Indian tradition,” he said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Expert panel to prepare guidelines for 2021-22 academic year, NEP implementation ‘top agenda’

Incidentally, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had recently opposed the implementation of NEP alleging that discussions among academicians, experts and members of the State Legislature were not held properly. “The Centre should refrain from imposing the new policy on States without discussion in Parliament and State legislatures,” he said.

The former Karnataka CM added, “The new education policy should be implemented after extensive debate on its merits and demerits in colleges, universities, and student organisations.”