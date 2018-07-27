Karnataka to abolish political nominations to university senates: Higher Education minister

“Our intention is that syndicate and senate members should be experts in education, those who have eligibility should be selected for the posts,” Gowda said “Our intention is that syndicate and senate members should be experts in education, those who have eligibility should be selected for the posts,” Gowda said

Karnataka Higher Education minister G T Deve Gowda Friday said the government aims to do away with political nominations to state run university senates and syndicates. The education department has decided to fill 5,000 vacant posts of teaching staff in degree colleges of the state in six months, he told reporters here.

“Our intention is that syndicate and senate members should be experts in education, those who have eligibility should be selected for the posts,” Gowda said. Asked whether the government will completely stop political appointments to university syndicates and senates, he said the intention was to avoid such appointments.

“But there may be some cases of exceptions as there may be somepoliticians who are also subject experts,” he said. The state government had recently decided to withdraw thenominations made by the previous government to syndicates of state-run universities despite a letter from former chiefminister Siddaramaiah to his successor H D Kumaraswamy askinghim to retain the nominees.

Defending the decision, Gowda said last time when the new government came to power with Siddaramaiah as chief minister, they too had withdrawn the nominations even though the members were appointed six months ago. About filling5,000 vacant posts of teaching staff, including principals, the minister said, the finance department has sought a proposal regarding this.

“It may take about six months time to complete the process,” he said. The minister stressed the need to bring inchanges in higher education to provide quality educationto students to make them compete in a fast changingworld.

Gowda said there were plans to start skill development as a subject. About 102 degree colleges do not have own buildings, he said, adding that the department was in talks withseveral corporates to involve them and use CSR fundstowards various activities including development ofinfrastructure.

Speaking about the allocation made in the budget for infrastructure like buildings, the minister saidtalks were on with NABARD for higher allocation of funds. “Talks are on with the World Bank to get funding for the purpose,” he added.

