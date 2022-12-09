scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Karnataka TET result to be released next weekend: BC Nagesh

Karnataka TET 2022 Result: Once released, the result will be available at the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET is conducted to assess candidates and hire them for teacher vacancies of the government schools of the state.

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department will declare the results by next weekend, state’s minister of school education, BC Nagesh said. Once released, the result will be available at the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

“The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result will be declared by next weekend,” he shared the information through his official Twitter handle.

This year, the attendance for the teacher eligibility exam was 92 per cent, BC Nagesh had earlier tweeted. The exam was conducted on November 6 in two sessions — paper 1 was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and paper 2 was held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

After that, the answer keys for paper 1 and 2 were released around November 10 and candidates had time till 5:30 pm of November 17 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

KARTET is conducted to assess candidates and hire them for teacher vacancies of the government schools of the state. Paper 1 is conducted to recruit lower primary teachers (classes 1 to 5), and the paper 2 is held for recruiting upper primary teachers to teach classes 6 to 8.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 12:30:42 pm
Bengaluru court rejects IAS officer's anticipatory bail plea in voter data theft case

