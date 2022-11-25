scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Karnataka TET, KARTET 2022: Final answer key released; steps to check

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: Candidates can check and download the answer key at the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

schooleducation.kar.nic.in, KARTET, KARTET 2022, karnataka TET, Karnataka Teacher's Eligibility Test, TET, KARTET Final answer key, Kartet answer key, BC Nagesh, KARTET final answer key released, KARTET 2022 final answer announcedKARTET 2022: The exam was conducted on November 6. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department today released the answer keys for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key at the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Read |NVS Admit Card 2022: When and where to download hall ticket

The announcement was made by Karnataka Education Minister, BC Nagesh on his official twitter handle.

Karnataka TET, KARTET 2022: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CA Cell’ tab.

Step 3: Then, click on the link reading ‘KARTET 2o22 answer key’.

Step 4: Click on the link of the paper you appeared for, and the answer key will open in a new window.

Step 5: View the answer key, calculate your tentative score and save it for future reference.

Advertisement

The KARTET 2022 provisional answer key was released on November 10. Candidates had time till November 17 to raise objections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

The exam was conducted in two shifts on November 6, the first paper was conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was held in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Around 92 per cent of the people who registered for the exam this year, appeared for the test.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 07:29:01 pm
Next Story

Iran sends more troops to Kurdish region as new protest flares

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close