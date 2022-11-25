Karnataka TET, KARTET 2022: Final answer key released; steps to check

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department today released the answer keys for Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022. Candidates can check and download the answer key at the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The announcement was made by Karnataka Education Minister, BC Nagesh on his official twitter handle.

Karnataka TET, KARTET 2022: How to download answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website– schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘CA Cell’ tab.

Step 3: Then, click on the link reading ‘KARTET 2o22 answer key’.

Step 4: Click on the link of the paper you appeared for, and the answer key will open in a new window.

Step 5: View the answer key, calculate your tentative score and save it for future reference.

Advertisement

The KARTET 2022 provisional answer key was released on November 10. Candidates had time till November 17 to raise objections.

The exam was conducted in two shifts on November 6, the first paper was conducted in the morning from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was held in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Around 92 per cent of the people who registered for the exam this year, appeared for the test.