scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Karnataka TET 2022: Provisional answer key released; here’s how to check

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: Candidates can check the answer key at the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The answer key will be available from today till 5:30 pm of November 17.

schooleducation.kar.nic.in, Karnataka TET 2022, KARTET 2022, KARTET 2022 answer key, KARTET 2022 answer key releases, Karnataka TET answer key released, Karnataka TET 2022 answer key, Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test, Karnataka Education DepartmentKarnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: The exam was conducted on November 6 (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representative Image)

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department today released the provisional answer key of Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The answer key will be available from today till 5:30 pm of November 17.

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the paper 1 or paper 2 link on the homepage to check the answer keys for the respective papers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

Step 3: Check the answers and calculate your tentative score.

Step 4: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Candidates can submit challenges to the answer key only through online mode till 5:30 of November 17. The aspirants will have to submit their challenges along with their application/registration number and date of birth.

They have to submit relevant documents to support their claims along with their Aadhaar file not exceeding 500 KB.

Advertisement

The exam was conducted on November 6 in two shifts, the first paper was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This year, 92 per cent of the people who registered, appeared for the test.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-11-2022 at 01:15:34 pm
Next Story

Gautam Navlakha gets Supreme Court relief, to be shifted to house arrest

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement