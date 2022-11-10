Karnataka TET 2022: Provisional answer key released; here’s how to check

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: The Centralised Admission Cell of Karnataka Education Department today released the provisional answer key of Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key at the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The answer key will be available from today till 5:30 pm of November 17.

Karnataka TET (KARTET) 2022: How to check answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website — schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the paper 1 or paper 2 link on the homepage to check the answer keys for the respective papers.

Step 3: Check the answers and calculate your tentative score.

Step 4: Download and save the answer key for future reference.

Candidates can submit challenges to the answer key only through online mode till 5:30 of November 17. The aspirants will have to submit their challenges along with their application/registration number and date of birth.

They have to submit relevant documents to support their claims along with their Aadhaar file not exceeding 500 KB.

Advertisement

The exam was conducted on November 6 in two shifts, the first paper was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second paper was held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This year, 92 per cent of the people who registered, appeared for the test.