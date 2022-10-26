Karnataka TET 2022 Admit card released; how to download

Karnataka TET 2022 Admit card: The Karnataka Education Department today released the admit cards for Karantaka Teacher Eligibility Test 2022. Candidates can download the admit card at the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in

The exam will be conducted on November 6 in two sessions for both papers. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and paper II will be held in the afternoon session from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Karnataka TET 2022 Admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view your admit card

Step 5: Download and save admit card for exam day

Candidates need to obtain at least 60 per cent marks, that is 90 out of 150 in order to qualify. However, the cut-off score is 55 per cent for SC/ST/C-I, differently-abled persons. Those who qualify are awarded a KARTET certificate. KARTET certificate will be valid for seven years from the date of declaration of result.