Karnataka State Open University develops digital conferencing platform- ‘KSOU Connect’

Following Center’s order to not use Zoom platform for video conferencing or online classes, the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysore has developed its own conferencing platform ‘KSOU Connect’, an alternative to Zoom. “Faculty and students should use this instead of ‘Zoom’ to engage students online,” Prof S Vidyashankar, KSOU Vice-Chancellor directed.

The Central government in its circular dated April 18 asked varsities to stop using Zoom platform for video conferencing or online classes as the app has also been plagued by privacy and security issues.

Earlier, the varsity developed ‘KSOU- Student App’ to engage online both the students and teachers. “Heads or chairpersons of the departments or members of the teaching faculty are hereby informed to download the ‘KSOU- Student App’ and are further informed to communicate the same to the students through WhatsApp groups. The KSOU – Student App has been launched with a view to engage online both the students and the teaching community,” read the varsity circular.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore and from the varsity website. The app has multiple uses for both students and teachers, claims the varsity, including online admission, fee payment, notifications, admit card download, self-learning materials, assignment materials, question bank access, results update.

