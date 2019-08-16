Karnataka State Law University results declared for June exam, how to check

Karnataka State Law University results 2019: Karnataka State Law University declared the results for the Law examinations (LLB 2019) that was conducted in June. The candidates can check the results through the official website- kslu.ac.in.

Advertising

KSLU has announced the provisional results for sixth semester 3 year LLB exams and BA LLB programme (5 year).

Karnataka State Law University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSLU- kslu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘KSLU LLB result 2019’ link

Step 3: It will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 5: Results will appear on screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.