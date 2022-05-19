Karnataka: Here’s how Sanskrit verses and yoga helped Amit Madar score a perfect 626/626 in the SSLC board exams

Sweets, firecrackers and the shower from rain Gods — Amit Madar was soaking in success after he scored 626/626 in the SSLC board exams. From the panchayat members to the education officials, Madar was greeted by all and celebrated with garland, shawls and sweets after the results were announced.

Hailing from the Jumanaala village in the Vijayapura district, the 16-year-old joined the Government High School in his village with a fixed vision — to become a state topper. His eldest brother Kenchappa says that Madar was inspired after seeing the topper’s board in the school and made up his mind to see himself on that list.

“Madar doesn’t talk much. But his work speaks a lot. Since I am pursuing B.Ed in Sanskrit, we both converse in Sanskrit at home. He has learnt over 100 Sanskrit verses and he believes it has increased his memory power. Moreover, he is a yoga practitioner. This has contributed significantly to his academic performance,” says Kenchappa who helped his brother by supplying most of his educational resources. He is a child of a single parent after his father died seven years back. His mother works as a labourer in Vijayapura.

Madar, also a district-level volleyball player, has secured the first place even in a district-level Sanskrit competition. “I love playing volleyball but I don’t have the financial assistance or facilities to continue the sport. I usually keep my entire focus on studying and I study for 6-8 hours a day. I was really tense about scoring in Science because learning this subject was a challenge. I would like to pursue engineering or medical in the future,” says Madar. While staying focused on academics, Madar also did some household chores like fetching water, milk, and other essentials. His family also set up a separate study room for him to study.

According to C A Rudragoudar, retired headmaster of the government high school in Jumanaala, Amit Madar is a very sharp and promising student in both academics and extracurricular activities. Rudragoudar said, “He comes from a very economically backward family. However, he performs very well in academics and extracurricular activities. He started training for volleyball when he was in 7th standard. His favourite subject is mathematics.”