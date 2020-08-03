Karnataka SSLC, Tamil Nadu SSLC, CHSE Odisha 12th: List of exam results to release this week

Karnataka SSLC, Tamil Nadu SSLC, CHSE Odisha 12th, WBJEE results 2020: List of board exam results to be released next week Karnataka SSLC, Tamil Nadu SSLC, CHSE Odisha 12th, WBJEE results 2020: List of board exam results to be released next week

Karnataka SSLC, Tamil Nadu SSLC, CHSE Odisha 12th, WBJEE results 2020: While class 10, 12 examination results for most of the boards have been announced, only a few state boards are left to release the results. The Karnataka, Tamil Nadu will announce the results of their class 10 level board eams, while Odisha is going to announce the score of class 12 exams this week.

Apart from the board exam results, the result for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) will be announced on Friday, August 7. Last month, CBSE, CISCE, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Kerala has announced the results of either of their class 10 or 12 examinations.

List of board exam results to be released this week

Karnataka SSLC: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is likely to declare the SSLC results in the first week of August. Around 8.48 lakh students registered for the SSLC exams this year, which were initially scheduled to be conducted from March 29. However, due to the nationwide lockdown following the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, the board had to reschedule the exams from June 25 till July 3.

Tamil Nadu class 10: The Tamil Nadu board is also expected to declare the SSLC or class 10 results this week. Around 9.7 lakh candidates were registered to appear in the class 10 exams, which were scheduled to be held from March 27 till April 13.

Later in June, the Madras High Court denied the Tamil Nadu government from conducting the exams, with state chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami stating that all candidates appearing in the SSLC exams will be promoted. Students can check their results at the education board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in. The link with marks is expected to be out this week.

CHSE Odisha class 12 results: The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha is expected to declare the class 12 results by August 15. The state government then cancelled the pending exams in July and announced a special assessment scheme for the remaining subjects.

As per the scheme, if a student has appeared in more than three papers, then an average mark of the highest three subjects will be given for the subject for which exams could not be held. For those who appeared in less than three exams, the average score of the best of two performing papers will be considered. The students can check their results at bseodisha.nic.in, once declared.

WBJEE 2020 result: The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2020) will be announced on Friday, August 7. Confirming the result declaration date, chairman Malayendu Saha said that the result timing and the counseling schedule will be announced next week. The result will be announced via press conference from the board office, following which it will be available at the website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Around 1.1 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering entrance examination that was conducted on February 2, 2020.

