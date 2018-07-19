Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 declared: How to check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC result 2018: The result is available at karresults.nic.in Karnataka SSLC result 2018: The result is available at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the result of SSLC supplementary examination today at karresults.nic.in. The supplementary exams were held from June 21 to 28 for students who failed in the annual exam. Candidates who have appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB (kseeb.kar.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for class 10

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print for further reference

Karnataka SSLC supply results 2018: Enter roll number to view result Karnataka SSLC supply results 2018: Enter roll number to view result

The SSLC main examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres in Karnataka in March this year. Last year, the supply result was released on July 14.

