Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 declared: How to check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the result of SSLC supplementary examination today at karresults.nic.in. The supplementary exams were held from June 21 to 28 for students who failed in the annual exam. Candidates who have appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2018: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB (kseeb.kar.nic.in)
Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for class 10
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the relevant details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a print for further reference
The SSLC main examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres in Karnataka in March this year. Last year, the supply result was released on July 14.
