Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018 to be declared soon, check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2018: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the result of SSLC supplementary examination this week, as per local dailies. Officially, no date has been announced for the same. The exams were conducted from June 21 to 28 for students who failed in the annual exam. Once released, all those who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in. Last year, the supply result was released on July 14. The SSLC main examination was conducted across 2,817 examination centres in Karnataka in March this year.

The exams were held in two sessions, the forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. A total of 51 candidates were debarred from examinations for indulging in malpractices. A total of 2.73 per cent students did not appear in the examinations, as per the state education board. The results were announced by Principal Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Shalini Rajneesh. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 78.01 per cent while boys were at 66.56 per cent.

Karnataka SSLC supply results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of KSEEB (kseeb.kar.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the notification for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary results for class 10

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a print for further reference

The first rank this year was shared by Yashas MS, a student of Mysuru’s Sadvidya High School and Sudarshan KS from Bengaluru’s Holy Child English school. Like the previous year, girls have outperformed boys in Class 10 board exam. The pass percentage of girls was 78.01 per cent and that for the boys was 66.56.

