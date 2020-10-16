Karnataka SSLC supplementary exams result declared, 51.28% candidates cleared

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result declared (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh/ Representational image)

Karnataka SSLC supplementary result 2020: As many as 51.28 per cent of the total students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exams in Karnataka attained eligibility for higher studies, as the results were announced on Friday. Individual results can be viewed at kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Students will also get their results as SMS to their registered mobile numbers.

Nearly 2.14 lakh students appeared for the exams held from September 21 to 29. Of them, 1,09,719 — including 65,652 boys and 44,067 girls — cleared the exam, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced. Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys. Of the total girls who appeared for the exam, 55.96 per cent cleared it while among boys the pass percentage was 48.56 per cent.

Among school types, most students from aided schools (53.13 per cent) secured passing marks followed by unaided (50.87 per cent) and government (50.19 per cent) schools. According to KSEEB officials, the valuation was held in 84 camps in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi from October 7 to 13. As many as 13,834 valuators were deployed by the government for evaluation.

Area-wise rural students have performed better as 54.21 per cent of them cleared the exam while the pass percentage of urban area students was at 48.25 per cent.

