Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results 2019 to be declared on this date

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results 2019: The results of Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination will be declared by the third week of July. “The results of SSLC supplementary examination will be announced by July 20. The candidates can check the results through the websites kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in,” said an official from KSEEB.

The SSLC supplementary examinations were conducted from June 21 to 28, 2019. The students who have failed in a subject or two appeared for the examinations.

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

This year, the pass percentage in the SSLC examination was 73.7 per cent.

SSLC examination was held from March 21 to April 4 in which over 8.41 lakh students registered of which, 8,25,468 had appeared. The highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students.

This year too, girls have outperformed boys registering 79.59 pass percent while boys scored 68.46 pass percent. In the SSLC examination, 35,118 students have got A+ grade while 1,09,316 students score A grade marks.

The government schools students have fared well with 77.84 per cent while the aided schools have scored 77.21 per cent and unaided are at 82.72 per cent.