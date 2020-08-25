Karnataka SSLC supplementary 2020 date sheet released, check schedule

Check SLC supplementary date sheet at kseeb.kar.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2020: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the date sheets for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary examination. The exam will be held from September 21 to 28. A total of 18,067 students who were not allowed to take the exams due to COVID-19 situation can appear for the same as fresh candidates.

The supplementary exam duration will be three hours — from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm. The students will be awarded an extra 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

#Karnataka: KSEEB releases timetable for SSLC supplementary examinations. Exams to be held from Sept 21 to 28. Students who could not/were not allowed to attend the exams in July will be considered fresh candidates. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/1WQQIH4B78 — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) August 25, 2020

Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam 2020: Date sheet

September 21- Mathematics, Sociology

September 22- First Language, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit

September 23- Social Science

September 24- English, Kannada

September 25- Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu

September 26- Elements of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Elements of Computer Science, Indian Economics

September 28- Science, Political Science, Karnataka Music, Hindustani Music.

The examination for Junior Technical School students will be conducted on September 29. Meanwhile, the PUC II supplementary exams will begin from September 7. The exam will start with Urdu and Sanskrit papers and will conclude with geography on September 18.

A total of 5,82,316 students cleared the SSLC exam this year with a pass percentage of 71.80 per cent. A student needs to secure at least grade C or 35 per cent in each subject to clear the exams.

