Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: DigiLocker says ‘results soon’

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) results 2026 this week. The SSLC results will be accessible online as well as via the DigiLocker platform.
According to a post shared on the X platform, the students can log in to DigiLocker using their registered credentials to download their marksheets once released. The digital document will be valid for admissions and other academic purposes, offering a reliable alternative to traditional result-checking methods, especially during high-traffic periods.
This year, a total of 9,02,889 students registered for the SSLC exams, including 8,12,855 fresh candidates, 62,845 repeaters, and 27,189 private candidates. The examinations commenced on March 18, following the completion of the Pre-University (PUC) exams. Overall, 16,13,252 students registered for board examinations in Karnataka, covering both SSLC and PUC levels.
Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has refused to modify its April 15 order regarding the evaluation of the third language paper. In a respite for students, the court directed the state government to award marks instead of grades for the third language.
Justice ES Indiresh disposed of a review petition filed by the state government, stating that authorities must adhere to the existing examination notification. “The state government has issued a revised circular dated October 28, 2025, for conducting the examination. Thus, it is the duty of the state government to conduct examinations as per the prevailing notification, and it cannot deviate from it,” the court observed.
Earlier, Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa had announced that marks obtained in the third language would not be included in the overall SSLC score calculation. Instead, a grading system — ranging from A to D — was proposed for the subject. However, the High Court’s ruling has now put the spotlight back on awarding marks as per existing rules.