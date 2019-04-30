Karnataka SSLC results 2019: Srujana and Naganjali emerge toppers with 100% marks, aspire to be doctor

Karnataka SSLC results 2019: As the 2019 Karnataka SSLC results witnessed a nominal increase of 1.77 per cent in pass percentage this year, girls continue to outshine boys across categories. Interestingly, both students who scored 100 per cent marks to become the state toppers are also girls – Srujana D. of St Philomena English High School, Bangalore and Naganjali Parameshwar Naik of Colaba Vithob Shanbhag Kabagkar High School, Uttara Kannada – are aspiring doctors.

LIVE UPDATES | Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th result 2019

Advertising

Hailing from a humble background, Naganjali resides in the rural side of Kumta taluk. Her father, the lone breadwinner of the family, drives a tempo for a living. Expressing her delight soon after the results were announced, Naganjali said she was on cloud nine and could not believe herself that she topped the exam scoring centum across subjects. “Even though I had hopes of securing decent marks I never expected to be the state topper. I’m grateful to my school and teachers for their constant efforts to ensure we came out in flying colours,” she says.

IN PICTURE | Websites to check Karnataka SSLC 10th result

Naganjali also adds that the year-long special preparatory sessions offered at school helped her through to achieve such a fete. According to her, the school organised five preparatory exams as the year progressed. “The conducive atmosphere at school encouraged me to prepare better and to spend time from 6 pm to 9 pm on a daily basis after class hours,” she says. The topper says she has got no time to chill as she is all set to start preparing for NEET to get into a prestigious government medical college after pre-university.

READ | How to check Karnataka SSLC 10th result

Srujana D, the other topper who scored 625 on 625, says revising daily lessons at home is her success mantra that also helped her fare well. “Science and Maths are my favourite subjects and hence I had the urge to learn concepts in depth,” she says. However, the youngster admits that being a state topper was something that she never thought of, even though she expected a score not less than 620.

Advertising

Notably, Srujana’s dad A.N. Divakar, a high school science teacher is her mentor for the subject while she had a personal tutor to help her with her mathematical lessons. At a meeting held at St Philomena English High School soon after the results came out, Mr Divakar told with a chuckle, “I am a bad father. I never encouraged her (Srujana) to participate in anything but studies. Instead, I kept advising her to study well and sleep tight.”

VIDEO | How to deal with stress over exam results

As many as 11 students scored 624 on 625 to share the second rank spot at the 2019 Karnataka SSLC examinations. One among them, Shambhavi H.V of Samaja Seva Mandali High School says she stuck to the special study schedule to ensure she had time to prepare best for each subject. “My preparation during the last month before appearing for the exams helped me achieve this. Everyone around me, be it, my parents, friends and teachers always ensured I grow and learn in an encouraging backdrop and that has played a major role in my achievement,” she says.

The other students who ranked second of the Karnataka SSLC 2019 rank list include:

Bhavana U.S. (St John’s High School, Bangalore North)

Bhavana R. (Soundarya High School, Bangalore North)

Sairam S. (Little Lilly’s English High School, Bangalore North)

Harshith C. (Sri Siddaganga English Medium High School, Tumkur)

Sinchana Lakshmi (Vivekananda English Medium High School, Puttur, Mangalore)

Kripa K.R. (Kumaraswamy English High School, Sullia, Mangalore)

Anupama Kamath (Sri Venkatramana Swamy English High School, Bantwal, Mangalore)

Chinmayi (Vittal Jaycees English Medium High School, Bantwal, Mangalore)

Pragathi M. Gowda (Vijaya High School, Hassan)

Abhin B. (Vijaya High School, Hassan)