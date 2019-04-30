Karnataka SSLC results 2019 declared, Srujana D and N Parameshwar Naik score 625/625

Karnataka SSLC results 2019: The results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination has been declared by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on April 30. The SSLC results are available at the official websites — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage is 73.7, a slight increase of 1.77 per cent. Two students — Srujana D (St Philomena English High School, Bangalore) and N Parameshwar Naik (Colaba Vithob Shanbhag, Uttara Kannada) — have topped scoring 625/625. A total of 11 students score 624/625.

SSLC examination was held from March 21 to April 4 in which over 8.41 lakh students registered of which, 8,25,468 had appeared. The highest number of students registered from Bengaluru South with 65,451 students, followed by Bengaluru North with 49,336 students. However, a total of 6,08,336 students took the exams this year earn eligibility for higher studies. Also read| KSEEB SSLC result 2019: How to check

This year too, girls have outperformed boys registering 79.59 pass percent while boys scored 68.46 pass percent. In the SSLC examination, 35,118 students have got A+ grade while 1,09,316 students score A grade marks.

The evaluation was held in 228 centres across all 34 education districts in the state from April 10 to 25. As many as 58,876 evaluators took part in the process. Among districts, Hassan has topped followed by Ramanagar and Bangalore.

The government schools students have fared well with 77.84 per cent while the aided schools have scored 77.21 per cent and unaided are at 82.72 per cent.