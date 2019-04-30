Karnataka KSEEB SSLC results 2019: When and where to check

Karnataka SSLC results 2019 date: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination tomorrow. Over 8.41 lakh students registered for the SSLC examination. KSEEB conducted the exam from March 21 to April 4 in the state.

When and where to check Karnataka SSLC results 2019?

The result will be declared on April 30 at 12 pm. Last year, the SSLC results were announced on May 7. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

As per an official website, results.gov.in, the class 10 result will be announced by KSEEB on April 29 by 10 am. However, as per a released accessed by the indianexpress.com, the SSLC result will be out by 12 pm tomorrow.

Karnataka SSLC result 2019: Steps to check result online

Step 1: To know your results, wait for them to be declared and visit the official website (karresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2019

Step 3: You would be required to fill in your roll number and other details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit this information and download a copy of your results.

Step 5: Take a print out of the results sheet for further reference.

Last year, the Udupi district had topped among all the districts with 84.23 pass per cent while Yadgir scored least with (74.84 per cent). Udipi’s pass percentage had increased by 3.95 per cent when compared to last year.

Rural students had also performed better and scored 74 pass percentage while the urban students were at 69.38 per cent. Similarly, the government school students have registered 75.12 pass percentage while the private school students are at 83.05 per cent. Aided schools have secured 76.27 pass percentage.