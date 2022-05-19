Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be announced today at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

KSEEB SSLC Results 2022 Live: Candidates will be able to check the result by logging into the official websites – karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in

SSLC Results 2022 Live News Updates: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the SSLC class 10 board results today. The result will be announced via a press conference at 12:30 pm. Students can check their results at the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The direct link to check results will be available on the official website from 1 pm onwards. The SSLC board exams were held from March 28 till April 11. The exams were held for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the exams for approximately 8.73 lakh students until April 11, 2022.

Last year, a total of 8,71,443 students had appeared for the SSLC examination which was conducted following strict Covid protocol. With a pass percentage of 100, boys had fared slightly better than the girls at 99.99 per cent.