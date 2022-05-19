Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: Result to be announced today at sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

SSLC Results 2022 Live News Updates: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the SSLC class 10 board results today. The result will be announced via a press conference at 12:30 pm. Students can check their results at the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
The direct link to check results will be available on the official website from 1 pm onwards. The SSLC board exams were held from March 28 till April 11. The exams were held for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted the exams for approximately 8.73 lakh students until April 11, 2022.
Last year, a total of 8,71,443 students had appeared for the SSLC examination which was conducted following strict Covid protocol. With a pass percentage of 100, boys had fared slightly better than the girls at 99.99 per cent.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) had recorded a 99.99 pass percentage in 2021 with a total of 1.28 lakh students securing the A+ grade. As many as 157 students had got 625/625 marks in the SSLC examination. Boys had performed better with a 100 per cent result while girls fell behind with a marginal difference of 0.01 per cent recording an overall percentage of 99.99 per cent.
How to check SSLC 2022 result
Step 1: Go to the official website to find out your results (karresults.nic.in)
Step 2: Go to the home page and look for the 'Karnataka SSLC results 2022' notification.
Step 3: In the fields provided, you must enter your roll number and other information.
Step 4: Fill out the form and save a copy of your results.
1. Students must have their registration/roll numbers on hand.
2. It is critical to save the mark sheet and print it for future reference.
3. There is a chance that the servers will crash due to a high volume of traffic. Students must persevere in their efforts.
4. The results are available on two official websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSLC board examination can check their respective results through the official site of Karnataka SSLC on sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the SSLC class 10 board results today. The result will be announced via a press conference at 12:30 pm. Students can check their result at the official website – sslc.karnataka.gov.in