Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: KSEEB releases supplementary exam score card

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022 today, i.e. July 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card from the official website – karresults.nic.in.

The direct link for the Karnataka SSLC supplementary Result 2022 has now been activated on the official website.

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2022: How to download score card

Step 1: Visit the official website – karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 3: Click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

This year, a total of 37,479 students have passed the SSLC supplementary exam results, Minister of School Education B.C Nagesh announced. The result will also be sent through SMS to the registered phone numbers of the students.

In the recently announced SSLC results, the state recorded the highest pass percentage as it increased from 72.42 per cent in 2019-20 to 85.63 per cent this year (excluding the 99.99 per cent recorded last year, when the government promoted all students in view of the pandemic). Girls outperformed boys with pass percentage of 92.44 per cent, in comparison to 86.34 per cent by boys. This year, Amit Madar from Vijayapura district secured the first position followed by Bhumika BR and Praveen Neeralagi.

Nearly 21 government, eight aided and 116 unaided schools saw students scoring 625 out of 625, and as many as 145 students have scored full marks. Additionally, Urban areas recorded a pass percentage of 86.64 per cent, up from 74.10 per cent in 2019-20.