Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021: Date and time announced

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 date and time: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will declare itsSSLC or class 10 results 2021 tomorrow i.e August 9 at 3:30 pm. Students who had appeared for the examination held earlier in July can download their results at the official websites- kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The state government decided to give a green flag to conduct offline exams amid Covid-19 fears, unlike several states that had cancelled board exams.

At least 99.6 per cent of the total candidates enrolled for the offline Karnataka SSLC exams appeared on the day it was conducted in the state amid coronavirus fears earlier in July. Karnataka is one of the very few states which decided to hold regular offline exams amid the ongoing pandemic.

It was observed that the attendance per subject had improved this time, compared to last year’s attendance which was 98.30 for mathematics, 98.36 for science, and 98.43 per cent for social science.

The class 10 exams in the state were held with strict Covid-19 protocols, in the presence of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, police personnel, volunteers from scouts and guides, and representatives from NGOs to make sure all covid-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed.

The process of conducting was different from the regular offline exams as this time, all SSLC class 10 students answered Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on an OMR sheet and wrote the exams in two phases- One day for core subjects (maths, science and social science) and the other for language subjects.

In 2020, the overall pass percentage recorded in the state was 71.80 per cent, nearly a 2 per cent drop from 2019.