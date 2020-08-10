Karnataka SSLC result: 100% scorers up even as pass percentage dips, board says proud of holding exams

Pass percentage decline from last year in KSEEB SSLC 2020 result (Representational image)

Even as the number of students clearing the Karnataka SSLC has declined as compared to last year, KSEEB in an official statement said, “The board owns the pride of conducting the exams successfully”. This is because Karnataka is among the few states to have conducted the board exams despite the pandemic.

“This year’s exam was a challenging job not only for students but also for the government and board. Apart from maintaining the sanctity and confidentiality of exams, winning the confidence of parents and ensuring the health of students was a challenge,” Karnataka Board said in an official statement.

The pass percentage dipped from 73.70 per cent last year to 71.80 per cent this year, however, the number of students scoring 100 per cent has gone up.

As many as six students got 100 per cent marks with 625 marks out of 625. Last year, only two students could attain the feat. Most students got 100/100 in the third language — as many as 21,745 students got full marks in the subject. A total of 43,661 answer scripts across the SSLC exams have got 100 marks across the subjects.

Following the last year’s trend, girls have outperformed boys. As 77.74 per cent girls who appeared in the exams cleared it while for boys, the pass percentage was recorded at 66.41 per cent.

The best pass percentage was delivered by unaided schools with 82.31 per cent students clearing the exams while the far second is government-run schools with a pass percentage of 72.79 per cent, followed by aided schools with a pass percentage of 70.60 per cent.

Region-wise, students from rural areas continued to have an advantage as the pass percentage obtained by them was 77.18 per cent while 73.41 per cent of students from urban areas cleared the exam. The trend was similar last year too.

The board had also allowed students to change their exam centres and a total of 12,674 students availed of this benefit, as per the official statement. As many as 8,11,050 students attended the exams this year. The evaluation was done from July 12 to 20. In urban and Bangalore rural districts, the evaluation began around July 15, as informed by KSEEB.

