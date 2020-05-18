Karnataka SSLC remaining exams schedule likely today

Exams likely in June (Representational image) Exams likely in June (Representational image)

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the detailed exam schedule for the SSLC exams today. The remaining papers were scheduled to be held April first but were then postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The state education minister had earlier informed that the final decision will be taken after a meeting with representatives.

The exams, whenever conducted, will be held amid hygiene and security measures. Use of masks, sanitisers will be mandatory and arrangements will be made to check students through thermal scanners, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar had informed earlier.

Karnataka education minister S Suresh Kumar had last week said that the class 10 exams are likely to be held in June. He also said that students will be given ample amount of time between the announcement and date of examination to help them prepare well.

Around 8 lakh candidates were registered to appear for SSLC examinations this year. Over 6.53 lakh (6,53,461) candidates PUC first year for which result has been declared for PUC-II only one exam of English is pending.

Meanwhile, Kerala too is mulling to hold the pending exams in June. The board had earlier announced to hold exams in May end, however, a high-level meeting had reportedly decided to postponed the same further.

